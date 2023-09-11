9/11 victims honored in Portsmouth remembrance ceremony

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover held a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Almost 3,000 people lost their lives on September 11, 2001. For many the pain and despair of that day is just as fresh as it was more than 20 years ago.

"We all remember that day, if you lived it, you remember," said Portsmouth Mayor, Shannon Glover.

Glover and several other Portsmouth city leaders led a remembrance ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the twin towers, the Pentagon and in Flight 93 - whose passengers fought back before their plane crashed in Shanksville, PA.

Glover called everyone who died, or fought to save lives, as heroes.

"They had the courage to act," said Glover. "They did not think of themselves, didn't think what what happen to them, they only thought about saving others."

Portsmouth police officers presented the nation's colors and laid a wreath in memory of the victims.

Congressman Bobby Scott and Portsmouth's Chief of Police, Stephen Jenkins, came to show their support.

Jenkins said the day holds special significance, not only to the family and friends who lost loved ones, but also to the men and women who wear the uniform.

"They are our brothers and sisters, and we are here to show them our support," said Jenkins. "It doesn't matter which state we are from, or even internationally, we support them."