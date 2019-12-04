PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Registered sex offender Lavelle Mayfield is charged with nine counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after court documents said he possessed sexually explicit images of a missing 16-year-old Chesapeake girl.

Mayfield, 54, is currently being held in the Chesapeake City Jail. Virginia State Police arrested Mayfield one day after the missing teenage girl was returned home safely in February.

Through a search warrant, Chesapeake Police found about 40 sexually explicit images of the teenage girl on the phone Mayfield was carrying when he was arrested. Court documents said the GPS data from the images show they were taken at Mayfield's Portsmouth home.

Chesapeake Police also discovered about 40,000 other "sexually explicit images of what appeared to be other juveniles" from that same cell phone, according to the search warrant documents.

Walking by Mayfield's Portsmouth home, Brandon Brinkley said he's disgusted by the situation.

"That's sad, and that's wrong, period," Brinkley said. "We should be way better than that. Why would somebody want to do something like that?"

Mayfield's next court date is listed for June 3.