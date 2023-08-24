Man in hospital with 'life-threatening injury' after shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was sent to the hospital with a life-threatening injury after a shooting in Portsmouth early Thursday morning.
Portsmouth police responded to 3700 Turnpike Road for a reported gunshot wound incident just after 1:30 a.m.
Police found a man with a life-threatening injury when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident or any other crime in the area can submit a tip to the Crime Line by calling 1-888-562-5887. People can also use P3 Tips to submit a tip online.