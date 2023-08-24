Man in hospital with 'life-threatening injury' after shooting in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police responded to 3700 Turnpike Road for a reported gunshot wound incident just after 1:30 a.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was sent to the hospital with a life-threatening injury after a shooting in Portsmouth early Thursday morning.

Police found a man with a life-threatening injury when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.