Portsmouth Memorial Day Parade returns for 138th year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — High Street was alive again and filled with music, dancing and those who served our country Monday morning.

“It’s tradition, and I’m glad to be a part of it,” said attendee Joseph Mahachek.

Many people flocked to Portsmouth for its annual Memorial Day Parade. This ceremony marks 138 years.

The city's parade is considered one of the longest-running Memorial Day parades in the country. It's a tradition dating back to 1884.

Gene Thomas, a 22-year Navy veteran, said it’s his first time at the parade. He said being here brings back memories of his time overseas. It also reminds him of those he served with who passed away.

“A couple of my shipmates lost their lives," he said. "I often think about that not only on Veterans Day or on Memorial Day.”

Others, too, wanted to honor their heroes Monday morning.

“My father is a decorated veteran,” Lisa Lindsay-Shaw said.

“For my uncle who was in the military and passed away," Jackie Spain said. "He was a veteran and he was a hero.”

Members of the Turquoise School of Dance in Virginia Beach, one of the parade performers, wanted to honor another hero.

Their founder was a veteran who they said passed away last week. This is the first year the school is participating in the parade without Turquoise Daughtry.

“She was such a positive influence," Lindsay Shaw said. "She was the epitome of strength, of courage, of positivity.”

As the celebration flowed toward Olde Towne, Thomas wants people to remember the importance of this day.