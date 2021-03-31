Two people displaced following fire in Portsmouth

The fire happened Wednesday evening at a home on Merrimac Drive.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority is assisting two people after a fire broke out in their home on Wednesday evening.

According to Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, firefighters were called out to Merrimac Drive around 6:16 p.m., where they saw light smoke coming from a second-story window of an apartment.

The fire was brought under control after about 15 minutes, with automatic aid provided by Navy Regional Engine 21.

No one was hurt.