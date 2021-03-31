x
Two people displaced following fire in Portsmouth

The fire happened Wednesday evening at a home on Merrimac Drive.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority is assisting two people after a fire broke out in their home on Wednesday evening.

According to Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, firefighters were called out to Merrimac Drive around 6:16 p.m., where they saw light smoke coming from a second-story window of an apartment.

The fire was brought under control after about 15 minutes, with automatic aid provided by Navy Regional Engine 21.

No one was hurt.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office is currently looking into what may have caused the fire.

