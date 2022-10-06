Portsmouth readies to rename street 'Missy Elliott Boulevard'

13News Now will stream Friday's press conference live on 13NewsNow.com as well as on the 13News Now+ streaming app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is gearing up to celebrate one of its shining hometown stars.

Later this month, Grammy award-winning musician Missy Elliott will have a street renamed in her honor.

McLean Street will become "Missy Elliott Boulevard" in honor of the music legend. The street serves the Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College and the future Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

Elliott herself will be on-hand for the grand unveiling on October 17. The city says a parade will be held at 2 p.m. and Elliott will be presented with the Key to the City.

On Friday, October 7, city officials will hold a press conference to offer more details about the renaming ceremony.

13News Now will stream the press conference live on 13NewsNow.com as well as on the 13News Now+ streaming app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Elliott is a 1990 graduate of Manor High School (previously named Woodrow Wilson High School), which she visited back in 2019 while in the area and donated $25,000.

Since her career beginnings in 1991, Elliott has released six studio albums, won four Grammys, worked with fellow big names in the industry like Timbaland and Aaliyah, and has ultimately been lovingly deemed the "Queen of Hip Hop."