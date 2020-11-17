Portsmouth names interim police chief: Scott Burke

Scott Burke served on the volunteer rescue squad of Virginia Beach before transitioning to the Portsmouth Fire Department, and joined the police department in 1998.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Tuesday afternoon, Portsmouth named Scott Burke as interim police chief of the city, after firing Angela Greene on Monday.

"Please join us in congratulating him," the Police Department tweeted.

Burke had previously served as assistant chief, and headed the Administrative Services branch of the department, according to the Portsmouth Police website.

Burke has served on the volunteer rescue squad of Virginia Beach before transitioning to the Portsmouth Fire Department, and joined the police department in 1998.

According to the police website, his "operational specialties" range from bloodborne pathogens to hostage negotiations.

He's listed as a graduate of Virginia Tech and FBI National Academy.

Acting Chief Scott Burke has been named Interim Portsmouth Police Chief effective immediately.

Please join us in congratulating him! pic.twitter.com/vBuCDp6o7s — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) November 17, 2020

Yesterday, the city called former chief Angela Greene to city hall and gave her a letter of termination.