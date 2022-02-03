Portsmouth interim city attorney removed due to 'inappropriate situation'

Vice Mayor D'Andre Barnes said they removed former interim City Attorney Burle Stromberg from the position due to an "inappropriate situation."

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is a previous story about Portsmouth officials looking to curb rising violence in the city.

The City of Portsmouth is once again shaking up its city attorney position.

On Friday morning, the city council voted 4-3 to make Simone Booth the new interim city attorney, ousting Burle Stromberg from the role.

Stromberg himself was appointed as interim city attorney after former city attorney Solomon Ashby was fired in 2020, over fallout from the Confederate monument protest earlier that year.

Since then, other officials have led the city attorney's office while searching to fill the position full-time.

Vice Mayor D'Andre Barnes said Stromberg was removed from the position Friday due to an "inappropriate situation."

Booth had been working as an assistant city attorney before Friday's appointment. Stromberg will return to his former position as deputy city attorney.