Portsmouth nonprofit 'shining a light' on moms in need gets surprise from 13News Now

Shining Light Homes helps single mothers seeking shelter and financial stability in Hampton Roads. The Founder started it in 2012 after her own life journey.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Motherhood is often a difficult journey, and it can be especially tough when women try to do it alone.

Founder and president of Shining Light Homes, Patti Johnson, is no stranger to that lifestyle.

"I was a single mom at 16," Johnson said.

She told 13News Now she struggled with what to do after she had her daughter at a young age. She said she received help through a few friends, worked long hours in jobs to make a living, and eventually got her GED.

The now-grandmother of three is going on her tenth year of helping other moms with her nonprofit in Portsmouth.

"Our ultimate goal has always been for Shining Light Homes is to have a house for single moms who are pregnant to have a place to live, if they were in a situation where they didn't have support from their family or the baby's father," Johnson explained.

The nonprofit meets the immediate needs of isolated 18-25 year old women who are pregnant, or mothers with toddler-age children that are experiencing difficult times.

Johnson said she and her volunteers often provide enough support that the mother doesn't feel the need to put her child up for adoption, saving more and more children from facing the foster care system.

It's an effort Johnson said she works hard on everyday to guide young moms back home.

"It's about being a light to moms, giving them hope and letting them see that there is good in the world and there's people that love them and care about them, and they're not all by themselves," Johnson said.

With the help of our parent company, TEGNA, 13News Now wanted to show appreciation for nonprofits like Johnson's, and the hard work they do every year.

13News Now presented Johnson with a $7,000 check when we met with her at her nonprofit's location.

"Are you serious?" Johnson jumped in her seat. "That's amazing. Oh my gosh, that's amazing. We just get so many moms who are desperate. They're so desperate for help and being able to do that, receiving this money, is really going to really help us advance and help these families."

Johnson said she plans to use the money for her "Mommy Buck" program to help single moms strive toward financial stability.