Police investigate after man is shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are interviewing a person of interest after a man was shot in Portsmouth on Friday night.
According to Portsmouth Police, the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Oak Leaf Place.
Officers arrived to find the victim, an adult man, with a gunshot wound to his torso. The exact extent of his injuries is not known at this time.
While a person of interest is being interviewed, no arrests have been made at this time.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.