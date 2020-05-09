Police investigate after man is shot in Portsmouth

According to Portsmouth Police, the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Oak Leaf Place.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are interviewing a person of interest after a man was shot in Portsmouth on Friday night.

Officers arrived to find the victim, an adult man, with a gunshot wound to his torso. The exact extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

While a person of interest is being interviewed, no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.