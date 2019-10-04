PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth police officer was found not guilty of driving under the influence on Wednesday.

Eric Rodgers was arrested in September of 2018, following an accident involving two vehicles at Victory Boulevard and Cavalier Boulevard.

When police arrived and interviewed Rodgers and the other driver, Rodgers reportedly "admitted to consuming two large beers before driving."

According to Rodgers' lawyer, Thomas Hunter, the judge determined him to be not guilty after hearing testimony from a witness and the officer.

Hunter said that his client was given no degree of favoritism during the trial, and felt that Rodgers was held to a higher standard in the case.

Rodgers remains an officer with the Portsmouth Police Department.