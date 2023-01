The fire was reported at 417 North Street around 3:15 p.m., a spokesperson for the Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze in Portsmouth's Olde Towne neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 417 North Street around 3:15 p.m., a spokesperson for the Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services told 13News Now.

As of 4:20 p.m., no injuries were reported and it hasn't spread to any surrounding properties, but the scene is still very active.