Portsmouth police ask for help finding missing man with autism

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police detectives said they needed help finding a man with autism who left his home on August 3.
Members of the police department's special victims unit said that Jonathan Lindstrom, 20, was upset when he left the home in the 700 block of Summers Place around 2 p.m. on August 3. No one had seen or heard from Lindstrom since that time.
Detectives described Lindstrom as White, approximately 6’ tall, and weighing 125-130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans when he left.
Detectives asked anyone with information about where Lindstrom may be to contact the Portsmouth Police Department (757) 393-5300 or call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).