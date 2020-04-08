Portsmouth police ask for help finding missing man with autism

Officers said 20-year-old Jonathan Lindstrom left his home on Summers Place off Elliott Avenue upset and that no one had seen or heard from him since then.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police detectives said they needed help finding a man with autism who left his home on August 3.

Members of the police department's special victims unit said that Jonathan Lindstrom, 20, was upset when he left the home in the 700 block of Summers Place around 2 p.m. on August 3. No one had seen or heard from Lindstrom since that time.

Detectives described Lindstrom as White, approximately 6’ tall, and weighing 125-130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans when he left.