PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth detectives arrested a 19-year-old and charged him with first-degree murder.

On Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., police received a request to assist medics in the 30-block of Pebble Point Court. On the scene, medics pronounced Jamel Howell dead.

Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit charged 19-year-old Jahquan Shallah Jones from Prostmouth with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If anyone has information about this or any crime, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Portsmouth police will be holding a R.E.S.E.T. walk on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the 30-block of Pebble Point Court