Portsmouth Police Chief answers community questions about crime

Throughout the forum, Chief Stephen Jenkins assured people they are doing everything they can to reduce crime, despite being down 80 officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Thursday night, people in Portsmouth had the chance to ask their questions about 911 upgrades, technology in the city, and crime prevention.

Gun violence is something on everyone’s mind, no matter what city you live in. Last year, 42 people were shot and killed in the city and just since the beginning of 2023, at least 16 people have been killed.

"It’s scary. Sometimes you’re afraid to walk out your front door," said one resident who asked Police Chief Stephen Jenkins how to make the killing stop.

Throughout the forum, Jenkins assured people they are doing everything they can to cut down on crime, despite being down 80 officers.

He also gave a lot of credit to the new technology they're implementing.

"Several of the last crimes that we’ve solved -- including homicides -- have all been related and solved based on video surveillance."

He said this problem didn’t come out of nowhere.

"This epidemic as it relates to gun violence in Portsmouth, in the state of Virginia and across this country, is a phenomenon that we saw coming all along."

He said although his opinion may differ from others when it comes to guns, he has a sworn duty to protect the Second Amendment.

"My personal opinion is that weapons of war should not be on our streets. That’s my personal opinion," he said, while met with applause.

With the school shooting in Nashville top of mind, one high schooler in the audience posed this question to Jenkins: "What are y’all doing to protect Manor High School?"

Jenkins said the Sheriff’s Office primarily deals with school safety day-to-day, but his department is ready and willing to respond to any school, if needed.

The conversation then turned into how people are getting their hands on guns.

Jenkins said last year, 198 firearms were stolen from cars, most of them unlocked. So, he offered another reminder to take your valuables, including your firearms, inside and lock them away.

At the end of the day, Jenkins says they can’t do it all themselves.