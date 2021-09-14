Portsmouth police assistant chief retires

Assistant Chief Scott Burke retired Tuesday after serving with the Portsmouth police for 23 years.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department will need to find a new assistant chief, as Scott Burke retired Monday.

Burke served with Portsmouth police for 23 years but worked as a first responder and law enforcement professional for 31 years.

He acted as interim police chief for nearly a year in 2020 before returning to his position as Assistant Chief.

Burke began his career in 1990 in Virginia Beach with the volunteer rescue squads. There, he served in various roles such as duty field commander, paramedic field training officer, and squad operations lieutenant.

In 1996, Burke joined the Portsmouth Fire Department as a paramedic. Not long after, he became a tactical medic in support of the police department's SWAT team.

In 1998, Burke made his official transition to the Portsmouth Police Department. He served in patrol, the records unit, as a field evidence technician, and as a Taxi-Wrecker/Public Vehicles Enforcement Officer.

During his career as a supervisor, Burke commanded patrol squads, the police training unit, and the criminal investigations division.

While Burke was interim chief, he spoke about the need to stop gun violence across Hampton Roads and made the department more accessible through a new website.