Prince sworn-in as new Portsmouth Police Chief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Chief Renado Prince is the newest leader of the Portsmouth Police Department.

The City of Portsmouth held a swearing-in ceremony for Prince at City Hall, Friday.

Prince acknowledged challenges facing the city and the department, but he said it is time to move forward.

“I think I am up for the challenge, and with the officers I have, I think we are going to accomplish some great things," said Prince.

He joined the department in 2018, as the assistant chief, after more than 20 years of service in North Carolina.

His selection comes after a difficult stretch for the city and the department.

Controversial leadership changes came as crime rose and the COVID-19 pandemic stifled outreach efforts.

"I know how much we have to do," he said.

Portsmouth Police faces an officer shortage. Currently, the department is down about 80 officers.

Prince said police cannot solve crime alone.

"It’s not just a police problem, it’s a community problem," he said. "We have to use all the resources that we have to offer alternatives to people who are committing the crimes.”

The Portsmouth branch of the NAACP said it is ready to work with Chief Prince, but the organization shared several demands Thursday.

"We expect drastic changes, swiftly," said chapter president James Boyd.

The organization is calling for several changes, including looking at policies regarding use of force, supporting an independent civilian review board with subpoena power and making sure Black officers have fair opportunities for leadership.

"We want a relationship in the community where the police can be trusted," said Boyd.

Prince said he wants to give youth and offenders other options.

He has a vision of partnering with schools, wanting people to be able to complete their education and have better opportunities.

He said the department will look to partner with local social services.

Prior to the pandemic, Prince said officers would travel door-to-door to engage residents, and he wants to resume community engagement opportunities.

As for his leadership, Prince said he wants to lead by example, but also by teaching and mentoring.

“A lot of people say you have to lead from the front. Well, how about you lead side-by-side.”