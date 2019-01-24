PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police officers are helping their brothers and sisters in service.

On Thursday, they’re collecting donations for Coast Guard members who are about to miss a second paycheck due to the partial government shutdown.

"It's hard to imagine having to deal with that," the department's Chief of Staff Lt. Bryant Hall said.

He knows how much work the Coast Guard's men and women put into their jobs.

Hall used to work for the Coast Guard.

"Days like today, when it's raining and stormy, you're out on that water performing search and rescue missions. It's very noble work," he said.

The donation drive will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Portsmouth Police Department Training Unit, 309 Columbia Street.

Officers are asking the community to donate day-to-day items like diapers, wipes, non-perishable food and toiletries.

Marguerite Taylor donated some supplies on Thursday.

"Simple items like diapers and coffee and important things we all need every day," she said.

The department will bring those donations to the Coast Guard on Friday, Jan. 25.

