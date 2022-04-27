Portsmouth police chief discusses tactics to reduce crime at community forum

Chief Renado Prince shared the latest efforts coming out of his department, as Portsmouth works to tackle a rise in crime.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A quarterly community forum with Portsmouth's top cop on Wednesday included discussions on the 420ish Unity Festival, crime reduction tactics and the introduction of gunshot detection technology.

Chief Renado Prince shared the latest efforts coming out of his department, as the city works to tackle a rise in crime.

The latest statistics from Portsmouth police show a rise in violent crime citywide by 39%, compared to year-to-date data from 2021.

Chief Prince believes that number fails to recognize some of their strides.

"I think our picture is getting better, even though our numbers right now are not where I want them at, but that's going to come. We have people out there getting the job done every day," Prince said.

Prince said his force is carrying out several initiatives to engage with the community, focus patrols on areas prone to crime and team up with federal and local law enforcement partners.

The chief outlined the rollout of a federally-funded Project Safe Neighborhood, along with another program called Operation Ceasefire.

He explained that come June, the department will start interacting with known troublemakers with the goal to offer them alternative ways of life, including education and employment opportunities.

"Can we save everybody? No, but we can try," the chief said.

Portsmouth police are also going to try new costly technology within pockets of the city.

After months of expressing interest, Chief Prince said the process is in motion to secure ShotSpotter.

"People will know that there is a price for pulling the trigger in Portsmouth," he added.

The gunshot detection system is already in place within certain areas of neighboring Virginia Beach and Newport News.

"If we're getting that notification, in say, 30 seconds? That's a gamechanger," he said.

Chief Prince touted ShotSpotter as a force multiplier and a potentially lifesaving tool for the victims.

It is not yet clear exactly when or where it will be installed in Portsmouth. Police department leaders also could not offer an exact dollar amount for the price tag but mentioned they are in constant communication with the city council about the purchase.

During the forum, Chief Prince also touched on the 420ish Unity Festival that took place at the Portsmouth Sportsplex. He considered the event a success with a "good outcome."

He cleared up rumors about a shooting at the festival over the weekend. Prince said someone got shot in the arm two blocks away, not on festival grounds.

Additionally, other leaders and representatives from the police department attended and spoke at the forum.