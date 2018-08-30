PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The Portsmouth Police Department is entering the lip sync challenge Thursday, city officials said.

The city’s police department will debut its challenge video at 11 a.m. at the historic Commodore Theatre, 421 High Street.

The event is open to the public.

The police department has been sharing videos on social media of Hampton Roads natives comedian and actor Wanda Sykes and Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson leading up to the video release.

Portsmouth city officials from the police department and other agencies will attend the video premiere.

