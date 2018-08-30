PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — At long last, the Portsmouth Police Department is entering the lip sync challenge , city officials said.

The city’s police department debuted its challenge video Thursday morning at the historic Commodore Theatre.

Watch it here:

The Portsmouth Police Department has been sharing videos on social media of Hampton Roads natives comedian and actor Wanda Sykes and Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson leading up to the video release.

Portsmouth city officials from the police department and other agencies will attend the video premiere.

