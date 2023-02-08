Portsmouth Police Dept. invests more than $1M to expand crime-fighting tools

These new crime fighting tools include an increased camera presence, license plate readers, and gunshot detection software.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investing more than $1 million to expand its crime-fighting tools, as officers combat rising crime throughout the area.

According to Victoria Varnedoe, a spokesperson with the Portsmouth Police Department, their department will invest in a new integrated camera system, acquire more license plate readers, and will start a gunshot detection software.

"It will help us respond to incidents a little faster, it will be a force multiplier for us, it will help us collect evidence, hopefully solve some of the crimes we are seeing here," said Varnedoe.

Already, there are hundreds of cameras set up across the city, but the new camera system called "Fuses" will integrate them. Varnedoe said this will combine those owned by the city, police, and local businesses.

"It will be completely optional for local business owners if they would like to participate," said Varnedoe. "If so, we will bring them into the fold."

Two-legged police officers are not the only ones getting an upgrade. Portsmouth's K9 officers also received 12 new ballistic vests.

These vests will be used to protect K9 officers while they perform their duties such as searching for contraband and potential suspects.

The vests cost roughly $20,000 and were purchased by the Breeden Company.

"We think they are a true first line of defense and we need to honor them, thank them and protect them," said Christine Gustafson, vice president of marketing for the Breeden Company.