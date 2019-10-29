PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man on Tuesday.

The Portsmouth Emergency Communications received a 911 call around 4:45 p.m. about a shooting in the 2400 block of Staunton Avenue.

Detective Misty Holley told 13News Now that a man was shot in the torsos. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The victim's conditions are unknown at this time.

The Portsmouth police have not released any further information about this shooting.

