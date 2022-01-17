x
Portsmouth

Portsmouth police investigate after shooting victim walks himself into hospital

Few details about the shooting are available, but the man's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives are searching for answers after a shooting left a man hurt Sunday.

The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted on Jan. 16, just before 10 p.m. that they were called about a shooting victim who walked into a local hospital.

Officials said it was a man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

Police have not shared where the shooting occurred or released any other information at this time as they continue to investigate.

If you know anything about the incident, you're encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.

