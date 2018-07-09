PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a suspicious death Friday afternoon.

Just after 3 a.m., police received to a 9-1-1 call about an unresponsive man at the 10 block of Crawford Parkway. Officers found the man, later identified as 23-year-old Trey M. Gardier of Portsmouth, and he was pronounced dead on the scene around 3:40 p.m.

Police are still investigating, and no additional information has been released at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

