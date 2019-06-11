PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police detectives are investigating an armed robbery at Dollar Delites.

Police were called after 9 p.m. on Nov. 1 to the store at 3525 Towne Point Road.

Officers were told that a black man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The man was able to leave the store with cash. No one was injured.

He is described in his late 20s or early 30s. He's around 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 to 185 pounds.

He was wearing a blue ski mask, black pants, white sneakers and black sweater with a white design.

Police release surveillance footage photos of the man.

Portsmouth Police Department

If you recognize the suspect pictured in the surveillance photos you are urged to call the Crime Line and submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips app found on the iTunes and the Google Play stores.