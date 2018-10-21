PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth Police is investigating an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven Sunday, officials said.

Police received a call around 4:23 a.m. of two armed people entering the store in the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, PIO Lt. B.K. Hall said.

Hall said one of the "suspects pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money."

The suspects fled on foot, and no one was injured.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit your tip online at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

