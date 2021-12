The 17-year-old boy walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon, said police.

Police are investigating the shooting of a teenaged boy Sunday.

Portsmouth Police say the 17-year-old boy checked into a local hospital around 5:10 p.m. His injuries are not life-threatening, and he is expected to recover.

There was not a lot of information available as of Sunday night, including where the teen was shot.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.