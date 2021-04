The incident happened in the 900 block of Effingham Street. The man's condition is unknown at this time.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police is at the scene where a man was hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Portsmouth spokesperson Victoria Varnedoe said the call came in around noon of a man found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Effingham Street. That's at a Shell gas station off South Street.

Varnedoe did not have any more information about the incident.

Police are still canvassing the scene.