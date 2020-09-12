Portsmouth police looking for information related to murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police said someone shot and killed a man near the Hope Village housing community Wednesday morning.
Emergency dispatchers received a call that someone had been shot in the 600 block of Lincoln Street.
When medics and officers got there, they found 26-year-old Raeqwon L. Wiggins who died there.
Detectives asked anyone who has information about the shooting to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠ or to use P3 Tips. Anybody who provides information to police can remain anonymous. If a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, a person could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.