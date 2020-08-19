Portsmouth police looking for missing 66-year-old woman in need of medication

Have you seen Patricia Webb? She was last seen at Silvertree Seniors Center. She is currently on medication for high blood pressure and congestive heart failure.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department detectives are asking the public's help in finding a missing 66-year-old woman.

Patricia Webb went missing on August 13, when she was last seen at Silvertree Seniors Center around 4:30 p.m.

No one has seen or spoken to her since that day. Patricia Webb was last seen wearing a black loose curl wig, a long black skirt, and a white long jacket.

She is currently on medication for high blood pressure and congestive heart failure.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.