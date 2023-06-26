Portsmouth police look for man missing since March 15

Ta’Quan Q. Evans, 28, last made contact with his family on March 15.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said Monday morning that it is looking for a man who has been missing for several months.

Ta’Quan Q. Evans, 28, last contacted his family on March 15. According to police, he is five feet and eight inches tall, and weighs 225 pounds. He is known to frequent Norfolk.

Anyone with information on where Evans is located is asked to reach out to the Portsmouth Police Department's special victims unit at 757-393-8536.