PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who has not been seen for a week.

Detectives say 66-year-old Vernett Southall was last seen at his home in the 10 block of Dewey Street on Thursday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m. No one has seen or heard from Southall since he left his home at that time.

Police are worried about his well-being, because he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Southall is 5'9" and weighs 225 pounds. Southall was last seen wearing a blue mechanic's uniform with black steel-toed boots, and he also wears glasses.

Police believe he may be driving a blue 2006 Hyundai Sonata with Virginia handicap tags of "72683HP."

If you've seen Vernett Southall, his vehicle or know his whereabouts, please call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).