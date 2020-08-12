Portsmouth police need help finding missing man with special health needs

Officers said 30-year-old Terrance Hunt's guardian reported him missing from his home in Port Norfolk.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police said they were trying to find a man who disappeared from his home in Port Norfolk on Sunday.

Terrance Hunt, 30, lives on Lake Shores Drive. His guardian reported him missing. The last time anyone saw Hunt was around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 6. He was wearing a brown, hooded jacket with fleece lining.

Hunt has a tattoo of his last name on his left wrist.

Officers said he has special health needs and likes to hang out in the London Oaks area.