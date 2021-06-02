Portsmouth Police officer hurt by suspect fleeing traffic stop

Police are asking people who may have caught the incident on surveillance or doorbell cameras to please come forward with their video.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A traffic stop in Portsmouth ended with a police officer in the hospital.

Portsmouth police tell us the officer pulled over a car around 6 p.m. Wednesday. That car turned out to be stolen out of Norfolk.

The officer attempted to take the driver into custody, and that's when the driver took off with the officer still partially inside the vehicle.

They ended up crashing near the 2000 block of Elm Avenue. The suspect got away. There is no suspect description available at this time.

Investigators say the officer, who suffered a lower-body injury, is expected to be OK.

Police are now asking anyone who may have video of the incident from doorbell cameras or surveillance video to please submit it to this online link.