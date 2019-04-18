PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth Police officer pleaded not guilty Thursday to two charges stemming from a shooting two years ago.

Jeremy Durocher shot Deontrace Lamont Ward in the back, as Ward tried to flee police on October 29, 2017. Video obtained by The Virginian-Pilot shows Durocher wounding Ward, whom police described as an armed burglary suspect.

Ward survived the shooting and pleaded guilty to several charges last year. He has since filed a civil lawsuit against Durocher.

Durocher is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm. His attorney asked for a judge to hear the trial, but prosecutors moved against that, and the judge ruled a jury would decide his fate instead.

Durocher is due back in court in May.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.