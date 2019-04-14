PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A turtle is saved! Thanks to the quick response from Portsmouth Police K9 officer Monteith.

Officer Monteith saw the turtle Saturday on I64 West and stopped to ensure it wasn't hurt or hit by traffic.

The turtle was given the name "Fred" and released into a nearby lake.

Check out Portsmouth Police's tweet below of Officer Montieth and the rescued turtle!

