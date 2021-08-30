Portsmouth police reallocate resources to ensure enough officers are on the street

They have temporarily sent school resource officers to the Patrol Unit and are adjusting hours for the Strategic Traffic and Street Crimes Units to help patrol.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is having to reallocate resources to make sure they have enough officers on the road.

This comes as police departments all over the country, including here in Hampton Roads, are dealing with staffing shortages.

But now, because of that shortage, the Portsmouth Police Department is having to do some significant restructuring.

A spokesperson from the department said they have temporarily sent their school resource officers to the Patrol Unit.

For now, Portsmouth sheriff’s deputies will fill the SRO positions once students are back in the classroom.

Hours for officers in the Strategic Traffic Unit and the Street Crimes Unit have been adjusted so they can assist the patrol unit when call volume is high.

The Portsmouth chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police released a statement asking leaders to stop the “bleed” of officers leaving the city.

They said they have spoken to city management about recruitment and retention and the only response they claim they received is “we are working on it.”

The FOP is asking the citizens of Portsmouth to demand city leaders to recruit and retain qualified officers and up salaries to encourage them to stay.

So, how does this affect you?

The STU writes traffic tickets, investigates hit and runs, conducts traffic assessments in problematic areas, and runs funeral escorts.

School resource officers mentor at-risk youth, while also providing security for schools.

The Street Crimes Unit serves as a quick response team to violent crime that has just occurred and works on intel about crimes that will take place. They also work to get drugs and illegal or stolen firearms off the streets.

Now, these officers will be spending more or all of their time on patrol.

While the FOP feels this restructuring is not a good thing, Portsmouth resident Errol Brown said more cops on the streets may not be such a bad idea.

"What I’d like to see with the police department is more of them out here on the streets, getting to know the community," he said. "I feel like more of the manning should go more towards the streets out here in Portsmouth."

Portsmouth is officially getting a new police chief in the coming days.