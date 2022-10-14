Portsmouth police officer suspended after 'use of force' incident

The interim police chief said one of the detectives hit an innocent person in the face while placing them under arrest.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department held a press conference Friday afternoon about a "use of force incident" involving one of its officers.

"Unfortunately, there are use of force incidents that are concerning at times, and this is one of those incidents," Interim Chief Stephen Jenkins said during the conference.

Jenkins said it all stemmed from an undercover operation Thursday at around 1:30 a.m., where officers were searching for a wanted homicide subject near George Washington Highway.

According to the interim chief, while in a surveillance vehicle, one of the detectives heard an individual near the car make threats toward officers. Jenkins said the detective heard words such as, "shoot them."

Jenkins said that's when the individual broke a surveillance vehicle's window.

According to a release from PPD, when backup detectives arrived, detectives found an individual walking in the street and tried to detain him. The individual complied and sat on the ground.

That's when another detective came up to the individual and hit him in the face, according to Jenkins.

"He was complying with the detectives attempting to place him into custody. At no point should anyone have struck him," Jenkins said.

The detective was arrested and charged with simple assault. He is currently on leave without pay, pending the outcome of this investigation.

The department even release bodycam footage of the incident. You can watch that by clicking here.