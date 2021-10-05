Portsmouth police save person struggling in water

Police Chief Renado Prince said he plans to present both officers with life-saving awards later this month.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired September 15, 2021

Portsmouth's police chief is praising two of his officers for saving a person who was seen struggling in the water off of Hospital Point on Monday.

The rescue happened shortly after 2 p.m., when a person was seen in the water near the 300 block of Effingham Street. Police say two officers, Sgt. Michael Blankenship and Officer Christopher Darden, saw that the person was struggling and immediately rushed in to render aid.