Portsmouth Police providing Thanksgiving meals, outreach

Just in time for the holidays, Portsmouth police get some much needed community time.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was a difficult task catching up with the Portsmouth Police Department on Monday afternoon: 30 turkey to deliver to a number of locations scattered throughout the city.

The ground covered was well-needed. Coronavirus has kept Portsmouth PD from its usual community outreach during 2020. With all the changes that the year has brought, this one may go unnoticed, at first.

The impact down the line cannot be overstated.

When Officer Porter pulled up to Calvary Church with her fellow turkey delivery men, she found 7-year-old Keisha. Her foster mom, Mary Giles, was there to receive the turkeys on behalf of the church. Giles' Dad was a police officer for 50 years.

Keisha's interactions haven't been so positive. The foster system didn't provide for good feelings when it comes to law enforcement.

"She told me that she had been through some not-too-easy situations growing up," Officer Porter said.

At first, Porter was given the cold shoulder. But as the officers were readying to head to their next stop, Giles came walking out with Keisha in hand.

"I had to let her talk to them, get a feel for them, show that they're her friend," said Giles.