Portsmouth police say Churchland man missing for weeks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police detectives said that they needed help finding a man who hadn't been seen since July 27.
The Portsmouth Police Department said the last time anyone saw Jose Luis Diaz, he was at his home at 6044 Churchland Boulevard in Churchland.
Detectives said Diaz stands approximately 5’6" tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police asked anyone who has information about where Diaz is or anyone who has seen him to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Callers can submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or online. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.