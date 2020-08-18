Portsmouth police say Churchland man missing for weeks

Officers asked for help fining Jose Luis Diaz, 34. The last time anyone saw him was at his home on Churchland Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police detectives said that they needed help finding a man who hadn't been seen since July 27.

The Portsmouth Police Department said the last time anyone saw Jose Luis Diaz, he was at his home at 6044 Churchland Boulevard in Churchland.

Detectives said Diaz stands approximately 5’6" tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police asked anyone who has information about where Diaz is or anyone who has seen him to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.