Missing teen last seen leaving Portsmouth school

Police said Serenity Rager has medical needs and they are concerned for her safety.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators in Portsmouth are searching for a 14-year-old girl Tuesday night.

The department said Serenity Rager was last seen leaving Craddock Middle School with another classmate who is unknown at this time.

Serenity was last seen wearing pink tie-dye pants and a tie-dye sweatshirt with “Love” written across the front in burgundy letters. She is about 4'11" and 105 pounds.