PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth police are searching for a woman last seen Aug. 31, according to officials.

Shontail Chisley, 45, was last seen Aug. 31 around 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of Effingham Street, police said on social media.

Detectives are searching for a missing Portsmouth lady. If you have seen her please call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757)393-5300. pic.twitter.com/RbpDJMG3mv — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) September 8, 2018

Chisley is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a Golden Corral uniform.

If you have seen Chisley, call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300.

