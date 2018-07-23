PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Units are asking the public's help located a missing 63-year-old man who went missing in Portsmouth.

A South Carolina man, David McKie, was last seen leaving a family member's home on Monday around 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Elliott Avenue. No one has seen or heard from him since.

Detectives are concerned for McKie’s well-being because he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, which he does not have with him.

McKie is about 6' tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans, and a plain black baseball cap.

If anyone has seen 63-year-old David McKie, or know his whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

