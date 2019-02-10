PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Portsmouth man.

Police said 72-year-old Haywood D. Gurganus was last seen at his home, located in the 4100 block of Clifford Street on Wednesday, around 9 a.m.

No one has seen or heard from Gurganus since he left his home.

Detectives are concerned for Gurganus’ well-being because he suffers from dementia.

Haywood Gurganus is a white male who is approximately 6’1” tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has sandy-colored hair, blue eyes, and a goatee. Police said Gurganus was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweat pants and is believed to have on two left shoes or no shoes at all.

If anyone has seen 72-year-old Haywood D. Gurganus or knows his whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).