PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth police detectives are investigating an armed robbery at a local business Saturday, an official said.

Around 11:06 a.m., dispatch received a call of a robbery at Hot Zone, 2616 Airline Blvd., Sgt. Misty Holley said.

Detectives said a suspect entered the business with a firearm and demanded money.

The employee complied and no one was injured, Holley said.

Portsmouth detectives are asking the public for help identifying the robbery suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may recognize the suspect pictured in the surveillance video footage, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also submit their anonymous tip at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC