Portsmouth police searching for man accused of armed robbery at gas station

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station Thursday night.

The call came in around 8:49 p.m. of an armed robbery at BP Gas Station located at 3909 Twin Pines Road.

Police said a man walked into the store with a gun and demanded money. He then left the store with cash and an employee's purse.

He was last seen running on Twin Pines Road toward Stone Ridge Apartments.

No one inside the gas station was harmed during the robbery.

Officers were able to get surveillance video of the suspect. He is described as a black man, between 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall and around 225-240 pounds.

He was wearing a black or dark grey sweatshirt, black face mask, black skull cap, red underwear and black shoes.

The suspect also appears to have a limp when he walks.