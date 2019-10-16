PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are asking the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a convenience store Sunday morning.

Police received the call around 6:20 a.m. of a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 3500 block of Victory Boulevard.

Investigators said the man walked into the store and told an employee he had a firearm.

The man demanded money and left the store on foot.

Police released surveillance video photos of the suspect.

If you recognize the man in the photos or have information about any crime in the City of Portsmouth, you are urged to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Portsmouth Police Department

Tipsters can also submit their anonymous tips at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

