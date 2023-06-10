x
Portsmouth police searching for man in connection to deadly shooting on Mount Vernon Avenue

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators with the Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) are looking for a man who they believe was involved in a deadly shooting last month, a spokesperson confirmed Friday. 

According to PPD, there are warrants on file for 33-year-old Deonte Whitfield for concealing evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Sept. 19, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, between London Boulevard and High Street. There, police found Maurice Andre Brown, 30, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip online using P3 Tips.

